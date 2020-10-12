Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,289,000 after buying an additional 1,778,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,575,000 after purchasing an additional 939,971 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 721,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after purchasing an additional 540,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,559.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 529,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 515,445 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $60.87 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

