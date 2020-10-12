Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 866 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2,933.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,756,000. Silversage Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silversage Advisors now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,699,000.

JKG stock opened at $210.86 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.47.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

