Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 141,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 64.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 46,113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310,962 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $24.87 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

