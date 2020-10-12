Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $411,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

