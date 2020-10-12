Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $411,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Entegris Inc Stock Holdings Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co.
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 866 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $411,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
