Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,278 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $174.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

