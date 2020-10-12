Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $138,327,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $119,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,982,000 after acquiring an additional 746,425 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 23,884.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 749,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,838,000 after purchasing an additional 746,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,751,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,711,000 after purchasing an additional 619,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,172.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.13.

Shares of SRE opened at $126.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

