Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHMD. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 153,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 41,479 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at $496,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMD opened at $28.03 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

