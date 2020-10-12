Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 10,000 Shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.08% of Potbelly worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 222.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Potbelly by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of PBPB opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Potbelly Corp has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%. Analysts expect that Potbelly Corp will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $27,483.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Near bought 12,723 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,382 shares of company stock valued at $137,169 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

