Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,887,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,245 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 124.6% in the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 9,949,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,523,000 after buying an additional 5,520,699 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 5,499.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 1,825,297 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $13,022,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 310.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,675,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after buying an additional 1,267,041 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $7.76 on Monday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

