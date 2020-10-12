Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires Shares of 10,000 Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 90.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

SPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $345.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.69. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

