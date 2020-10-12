Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $206,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $218.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -171.05 and a beta of 0.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.65.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.74.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

