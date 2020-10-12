Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $221,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

