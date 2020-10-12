Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys New Shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEG opened at $44.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

