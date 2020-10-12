Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes $226,000 Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 830 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,701,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $478,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,620 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $1,212,883.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,892,665.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,392 shares of company stock worth $5,798,959 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LII opened at $283.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.12. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $289.94.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LII shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.60.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.