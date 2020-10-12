Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,163,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,383,000 after buying an additional 194,115 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,539,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,630,000 after buying an additional 563,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,238,000 after acquiring an additional 237,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,073,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 51,355 shares during the period.

VGK stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

