Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires Shares of 300 Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,923,250,000 after acquiring an additional 69,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,370,000 after purchasing an additional 257,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,177,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after buying an additional 818,777 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.40.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $829.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $835.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $767.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $711.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

