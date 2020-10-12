Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys Shares of 2,950 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 72.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 146.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $90.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $91.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,958. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

