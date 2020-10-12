Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,101 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $38.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. TheStreet raised AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

