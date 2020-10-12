Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 48,162 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 79.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,162 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 198,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $249,000. AXA grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 106,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

