Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,757,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $161.64 on Monday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $180.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.00.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

