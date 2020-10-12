Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,610 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,037,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $132,905,000 after purchasing an additional 974,766 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,633,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,743,000 after buying an additional 927,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,406,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,236,000 after buying an additional 731,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after buying an additional 728,165 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

VOD opened at $14.63 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.