Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $601,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,249 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,407,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,992,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,081 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

