United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,148 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 761.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after buying an additional 212,875 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $196.94 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $203.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.94.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.