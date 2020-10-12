ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 57.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $5,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

ResMed stock opened at $176.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.32. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $202,101.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $492,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,703,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,011 shares of company stock worth $4,666,674 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

