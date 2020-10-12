Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s (RYCEY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Main First Bank downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.14. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,479 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

