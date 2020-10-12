RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $91.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPM reported solid results for first-quarter fiscal 2021. Its top and bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved significantly from the year-ago period. The uptrend was mainly driven by a strategically balanced business model and the 2020 MAP to Growth initiative. The MAP program is expected to deliver run-rate savings of $290 million by fiscal 2021-end (as of now, 23 plants have been closed out of 31 planned). It has been benefiting from strong demand for commercial sealants and roofing in NA on pent-up demand due to pandemic-related delays, and from easier comparison, acquisitions, favorable product mix and moderation in some raw material categories. However, currency headwinds and weather-related woes are causes of concern. RPM's shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months.”

RPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.90.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $90.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $3,302,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in RPM International by 52.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

