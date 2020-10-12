Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Altra Industrial’s shares have outperformed the industry. Amid the pandemic-induced challenges, the company is poised to gain from a robust liquidity position, with $220 million of cash and $295 million liquidity under credit line at the end of second-quarter 2020. Its optimized supply chain, diversified businesses, focus on deleveraging balance sheet and shareholder-friendly policies are beneficial too. For 2020, it increased its earnings projection from $1.67-$2.03 to $2.05-$2.30, while anticipates revenues of $1,580-$1,640 million versus the earlier mentioned $1,540-$1,620 million. However, weakness across multiple end markets, including commercial aerospace, turf & garden, and others, is concerning. For third-quarter 2020, it predicts a modest sequential decline in revenues. Forex woes too are worrying.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $126,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $554,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after buying an additional 994,749 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 51.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,120,000 after acquiring an additional 843,865 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 828,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 557,571 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,582,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,990,000 after purchasing an additional 214,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

