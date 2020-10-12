Piper Sandler Trims Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Target Price to $8.00

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMP opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $243.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,702 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.