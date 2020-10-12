Dawson James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Dawson James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Athersys in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Athersys alerts:

ATHX opened at $1.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,471. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,514,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 2,756,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 436,068 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 19.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 316,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Athersys by 69.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 277,526 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.