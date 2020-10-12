Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/7/2020 – Nu Skin Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Nu Skin have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is optimistic about the strength in its sales leaders, which is driving customer base expansion. Also, management expects its solid product pipe line that includes ageLOC Boost device and Nutricentials Bioadaptive Skin Care to boost growth in the second half of 2020. Incidentally, the company raised its 2020 outlook. Moreover, Nu Skin's efforts to boost customer base are yielding. Notably, the company's customer base increased 29% in second-quarter 2020. However, Nu Skin reported musky results for second-quarter, with sales and earnings falling year over year. Also, gross margin contracted 50 basis points in the quarter due to incremental freight costs and coronavirus related expenses. Apart from this, volatile currency movements are a concern.”

10/2/2020 – Nu Skin Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

10/2/2020 – Nu Skin Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

10/2/2020 – Nu Skin Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Nu Skin Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $57.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $320,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,352.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $544,700.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,069 shares of company stock worth $2,340,688. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

