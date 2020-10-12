Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/8/2020 – Hanmi Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2020 – Hanmi Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2020 – Hanmi Financial is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2020 – Hanmi Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

10/1/2020 – Hanmi Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2020 – Hanmi Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Hanmi Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/25/2020 – Hanmi Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

HAFC opened at $8.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

Get Hanmi Financial Corp alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1,069.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2,252.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 296,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.