Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) in the last few weeks:

10/7/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/7/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/24/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

9/18/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/15/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $41.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,106 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 290,587 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 51,881 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

