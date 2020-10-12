Fox Factory’s (FOXF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FOXF. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CJS Securities upgraded Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Fox Factory stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35. Fox Factory has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,441,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth $52,224,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after buying an additional 606,497 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,633,000 after buying an additional 370,192 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $28,154,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

