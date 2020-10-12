Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/7/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $205.00 to $270.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/1/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at B.Riley Securit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/23/2020 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/23/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $178.00.

9/22/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $240.00.

9/22/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $165.00 to $207.00.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $213.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Carvana Co has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $242.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.41 and a 200-day moving average of $131.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 2.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,387.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $14,976,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,157,215.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,885,990 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 64.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 201.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

