Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/7/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $205.00 to $270.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2020 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2020 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/1/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/29/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2020 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at B.Riley Securit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 9/23/2020 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 9/23/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/22/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $178.00.
- 9/22/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $240.00.
- 9/22/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $165.00 to $207.00.
NYSE:CVNA opened at $213.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Carvana Co has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $242.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.41 and a 200-day moving average of $131.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 2.50.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 64.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 201.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
