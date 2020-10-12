Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Rating Reiterated by Dawson James

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Dawson James in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Dawson James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 440.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.11 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 108,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 65.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 118,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 291.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

