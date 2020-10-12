Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Rating Reiterated by Dawson James

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Dawson James in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Dawson James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 440.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.11 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 108,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 65.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 118,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 291.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Analyst Recommendations for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Rating Reiterated by Dawson James
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Rating Reiterated by Dawson James
Planet Fitness vs. Town Sports International Head to Head Survey
Planet Fitness vs. Town Sports International Head to Head Survey
Reviewing Baker Hughes A GE & Profire Energy
Reviewing Baker Hughes A GE & Profire Energy
Critical Analysis: Diamondback Energy and Hyperdynamics
Critical Analysis: Diamondback Energy and Hyperdynamics
Contrasting 36Kr & Live Current Media
Contrasting 36Kr & Live Current Media
Financial Analysis: Snap and Oblong
Financial Analysis: Snap and Oblong


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report