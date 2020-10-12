Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) vs. Town Sports International (NYSE:CLUBQ) Head to Head Survey

Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) and Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Town Sports International and Planet Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Town Sports International -34.10% N/A -5.58% Planet Fitness 6.63% -9.31% 3.50%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Town Sports International and Planet Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Town Sports International 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Fitness 0 4 13 0 2.76

Planet Fitness has a consensus price target of $73.31, indicating a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Planet Fitness’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Planet Fitness is more favorable than Town Sports International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Town Sports International and Planet Fitness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Town Sports International $466.76 million 0.00 -$18.56 million N/A N/A Planet Fitness $688.80 million 8.49 $117.69 million $1.59 42.52

Planet Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than Town Sports International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Town Sports International shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Town Sports International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Planet Fitness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Town Sports International has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Fitness has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Planet Fitness beats Town Sports International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. Its clubs also provide amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, and functional training zones, as well as babysitting services; and fee-based program services, which comprise personal and small group training, children's programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, as well as corporate and group sales; and through its Websites. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 186 fitness clubs. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company had 1,608 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Mexico. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Kohl's Corporation to open Planet Fitness stores. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

