Critical Analysis: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Hyperdynamics (NASDAQ:HDYNQ)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Hyperdynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Hyperdynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy -81.81% 5.66% 3.52% Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Hyperdynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $3.96 billion 1.22 $240.00 million $6.93 4.43 Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperdynamics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Hyperdynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Diamondback Energy and Hyperdynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 5 22 0 2.81 Hyperdynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus price target of $60.09, indicating a potential upside of 95.81%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Hyperdynamics.

Volatility and Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperdynamics has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Hyperdynamics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company's net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Hyperdynamics

Hyperdynamics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Guinea, Northwest Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in a concession that covers an area of approximately 5,000 square miles in offshore Guinea. Hyperdynamics Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.