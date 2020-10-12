Contrasting 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) & Live Current Media (NASDAQ:LIVC)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Live Current Media alerts:

0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Live Current Media and 36Kr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A 36Kr $94.17 million 1.18 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

Live Current Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 36Kr.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A 128.81% 111.15% 36Kr -128.63% -1,122.24% -95.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Live Current Media and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

36Kr has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.70%. Given 36Kr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Summary

Live Current Media beats 36Kr on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. It also distributes eBalance microcurrent device to households and individual users. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Current Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Current Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.