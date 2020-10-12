Head to Head Review: Tilray (TLRY) and Its Peers

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tilray to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for Tilray and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tilray
|1
|12
|2
|0
|2.07
|Tilray Competitors
|136
|360
|407
|14
|2.33
Volatility & Risk
Tilray has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s rivals have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Tilray and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tilray
|$166.98 million
|-$321.17 million
|-3.57
|Tilray Competitors
|$218.50 million
|-$99.79 million
|-0.52
Tilray’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Tilray and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tilray
|-259.60%
|-77.77%
|-21.45%
|Tilray Competitors
|-163.69%
|-267.59%
|-46.37%
Summary
Tilray rivals beat Tilray on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
