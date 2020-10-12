Head to Head Review: Tilray (TLRY) and Its Peers

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tilray to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tilray and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 136 360 407 14 2.33

Tilray presently has a consensus target price of $12.73, indicating a potential upside of 110.72%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 92.26%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s rivals have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tilray and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -3.57 Tilray Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million -0.52

Tilray’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Summary

Tilray rivals beat Tilray on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

