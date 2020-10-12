Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.24.

Several analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPR stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

