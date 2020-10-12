Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCH. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 37.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 440,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. Potlatchdeltic has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

