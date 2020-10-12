Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,133,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $880,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,471,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Mimecast by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Mimecast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Mimecast by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 22,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $47.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.00, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Mimecast has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.