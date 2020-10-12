10,266 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,266 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 119.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in KB Home by 5,070.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in KB Home by 116.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $40.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

