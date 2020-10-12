Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $440,000 Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Perrigo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

