Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $38,875,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 551,406 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 313,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $38.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

