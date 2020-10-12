Exane Derivatives Grows Stock Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 813,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 247,665 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,161,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 100.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,931 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 54,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 106,658 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $419.89 million, a PE ratio of 83.20 and a beta of 0.53. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

