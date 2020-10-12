Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,298 Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,105,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,370 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 18.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 681,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 108,391 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.5% in the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 180,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 896,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $698,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LORL opened at $20.67 on Monday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.