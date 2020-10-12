Exane Derivatives Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in CME Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after acquiring an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,053,000 after purchasing an additional 133,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,706,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,935,000 after purchasing an additional 137,684 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,517,000 after buying an additional 66,440 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME opened at $169.41 on Monday. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.94.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

