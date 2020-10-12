Exane Derivatives Takes Position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.6% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $592,415.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,377,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,916 shares of company stock valued at $14,892,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of SHAK opened at $72.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.71 and a beta of 1.72. Shake Shack Inc has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $94.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

