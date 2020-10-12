Exane Derivatives Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Prologis were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $106.91 on Monday. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

